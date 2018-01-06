TPM Livewire

POTUS: I’ll Be ‘Very’ Involved In GOP Primaries But Won’t Help Challengers

06 January 2018- Thurmont MD- U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks at Camp David after holding meetings with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018.Photo Credit: Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA
By Published January 6, 2018 2:40 pm

President Donald Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he will be heavily involved in the Republican primaries for the 2018 election, but he said it’s unlikely he will back anyone challenging a Republican incumbent.

“I’ll be very much involved,” Trump said from Camp David when asked if he’d be involved in the GOP primaries. “I will be actually working for incumbents and anybody else that has my kind of thinking. I think that’s going to happen, and we’ll make a lot of trips. We’ll be very involved.”

Asked if he would consider supporting any primary challengers, Trump indicated it’s not likely, citing Republican Roy Moore’s loss in the Alabama special election.

“I don’t see that happening. I don’t see that happening at this moment, no. I think they have sort of scattered,” he said. “We have somebody that lost us the state of Alabama, and I think, as far as I’m concerned, that was a shame that that was lost. It should never have been lost.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
