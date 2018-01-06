POTUS: I’ll Be ‘Very’ Involved In GOP Primaries But Won’t Help Challengers

President Donald Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he will be heavily involved in the Republican primaries for the 2018 election, but he said it’s unlikely he will back anyone challenging a Republican incumbent.

“I’ll be very much involved,” Trump said from Camp David when asked if he’d be involved in the GOP primaries. “I will be actually working for incumbents and anybody else that has my kind of thinking. I think that’s going to happen, and we’ll make a lot of trips. We’ll be very involved.”

Asked if he would consider supporting any primary challengers, Trump indicated it’s not likely, citing Republican Roy Moore’s loss in the Alabama special election.

“I don’t see that happening. I don’t see that happening at this moment, no. I think they have sort of scattered,” he said. “We have somebody that lost us the state of Alabama, and I think, as far as I’m concerned, that was a shame that that was lost. It should never have been lost.”