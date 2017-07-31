TPM Livewire

Trump: Why Should Congress Not Pay What Public Pays For Health Insurance?

PIN-IT
PA Wire/PA Images
By Published July 31, 2017 8:53 am

Following his rhetoric from over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning questioning why Obamacare shouldn’t “hurt” insurance companies and why “should Congress not be paying what public pays?”

The comments follow threats he made on social media over the weekend to end “BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress” if Republicans couldn’t come to an agreement on Obamacare repeal, apparently alluding to cutting cost sharing reduction payments to insurance companies and an employer contribution to lawmakers’ health insurance.

On Sunday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the President would decide on whether to end these Obamacare subsidies this week.

Trump’s tweets closely resemble remarks White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney made about the issue on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“I think his attitude is this, and his attitude is pretty simple,” Mulvaney said. “What he’s saying is, look, if Obamacare is hurting people — and it is — then why shouldn’t it hurt insurance companies and more importantly perhaps for this discussion, members of Congress?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Why Should Congress Not Pay What Public Pays For Health Insurance? 11 seconds ago

Following his rhetoric from over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning questioning...

Chris Collins: Last Week Was A ‘Great Week’ For Trump 40 minutes ago

Last week the President launched repeated attacks on his attorney general publicly, announced major...

Ivanka Trump Learned Of Transgender Military Ban When POTUS Tweeted It 43 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump, daughter and aide to President Donald Trump, found out about her father's...

With Nachos In Hand, Chris Christie Gets In Face Of Cubs Fan At Baseball Game about 2 hours ago

After reportedly getting "razzed" at a Milwaukee Brewers game in Wisconsin over the weekend,...

Sen. Flake: GOP Lawmakers Complicit If They Don't Call Out Trump (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Sunday said that if Republicans do speak out against President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.