Trump Sends Gold Star Family $25K Check After WaPo Report On His Pledge

President Donald Trump sent the grieving family of a U.S. Army corporal killed in Afghanistan a personal check for $25,000 dated last week, months after he promised to send it, a local ABC station reported late Monday.

WTVD reported that Chris and Jessie Baldridge, the parents of Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, who died in Afghanistan in June, said Monday they received a $25,000 personal check from Trump’s New York address.

According to images published by WTVD, the check was dated Oct. 18, the same day that the Washington Post reported on Trump’s promise months earlier to write Chris Baldridge a check from his “personal account.”

In a letter to Chris Baldridge, Trump claimed, “I am glad my legal counsel has been able to finally approve this contribution to you.”

A White House spokesperson told CNN last week that the delay between Trump’s promise and its fulfillment—which took several months—was because “there were other agencies involved” in the process.

“There is a substantial process that can involve multiple agencies anytime the President interacts with the public, especially when transmitting personal funds,” the spokesperson said. “The check has been sent.”

In letter to Baldridge family, shared only w/ @ABC11_WTVD, @realDonaldTrump says "I hope this will make things a bit easier." @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/MFu2DpGlQK — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) October 23, 2017

“I hope this will make things a bit easier, but nothing will ever replace your son, Dillon,” Trump wrote. “He was an American hero.”

Jessie Baldridge told WTVD that she and Chris Baldridge were “moved and grateful” for the letter and check.

“We promise to use the money to honor Dillon’s legacy,” she said.

The Washington Post report on Trump’s promise to the Baldridges came amid scrutiny of his remarks to another Gold Star family.

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier in October, on Monday said Trump “couldn’t remember” her husband’s name when he called to express his condolences.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?”