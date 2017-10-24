TPM Livewire

Trump Sends Gold Star Family $25K Check After WaPo Report On His Pledge

PIN-IT
Kevin Dietsch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published October 24, 2017 10:09 am

President Donald Trump sent the grieving family of a U.S. Army corporal killed in Afghanistan a personal check for $25,000 dated last week, months after he promised to send it, a local ABC station reported late Monday.

WTVD reported that Chris and Jessie Baldridge, the parents of Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, who died in Afghanistan in June, said Monday they received a $25,000 personal check from Trump’s New York address.

According to images published by WTVD, the check was dated Oct. 18, the same day that the Washington Post reported on Trump’s promise months earlier to write Chris Baldridge a check from his “personal account.”

In a letter to Chris Baldridge, Trump claimed, “I am glad my legal counsel has been able to finally approve this contribution to you.”

A White House spokesperson told CNN last week that the delay between Trump’s promise and its fulfillment—which took several months—was because “there were other agencies involved” in the process.

“There is a substantial process that can involve multiple agencies anytime the President interacts with the public, especially when transmitting personal funds,” the spokesperson said. “The check has been sent.”

“I hope this will make things a bit easier, but nothing will ever replace your son, Dillon,” Trump wrote. “He was an American hero.”

Jessie Baldridge told WTVD that she and Chris Baldridge were “moved and grateful” for the letter and check.

“We promise to use the money to honor Dillon’s legacy,” she said.

The Washington Post report on Trump’s promise to the Baldridges came amid scrutiny of his remarks to another Gold Star family.

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier in October, on Monday said Trump “couldn’t remember” her husband’s name when he called to express his condolences.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: DNC, Clinton Campaign Partly Funded Research Behind Trump Dossier about 1 hours ago

The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign partly funded research that resulted in...

Trump: 'Most' Republican Senators 'Are Great People' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said "most" of the Republican Senate caucus are "great...

Schiff Blasts GOP For Following Trump's Lead With Two New ‘Partisan’ Probes about 4 hours ago

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday blasted two newly announced...

White House Calls Sen. Flake Stepping Down ‘Probably A Good Move’ about 4 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that “it’s probably a good...

READ: Flake's Full Remarks Announcing He Won't Run For Re-Election about 4 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday announced that he will not run for re-election...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.