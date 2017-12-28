TPM Livewire

Trump Schedules Annual Physical Exam For Jan. 12, Doctor To Release Summary

PA Wire/PA Images
Published December 28, 2017 3:35 pm

President Donald Trump has scheduled his annual physical exam for Jan. 12, 2018, the White House announced on Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Dr. Ronny Jackson, a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy who has served as physician to the President since 2013, “will give a readout of the exam after it’s completed.”

Trump’s personal doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein of Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital, in 2015 released a statement claiming that the then-candidate, if elected, would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

In August 2016, Bornstein told NBC News that he wrote the statement in five minutes as a limo waited outside his Upper East Side office.

Several months later, Bornstein said there was “nothing seriously wrong” with Trump, by then the president-elect, but “if something happens to him, then it happens to him.”

“It’s like all the rest of us, no?” he told STAT News. “That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

