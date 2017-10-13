Trump Is Still Attacking NBC News Over Report Tillerson Called POTUS A ‘Moron’

President Donald Trump’s crusade against NBC News showed no signs of slowing down Friday morning, with the President continuing to lob attacks at the news outlet following two unflattering reports about Trump.

In tweets Thursday night and Friday morning, Trump labeled NBC “fake news” and claimed that the public is starting to agree with him.

People are just now starting to find out how dishonest and disgusting (FakeNews) @NBCNews is. Viewers beware. May be worse than even @CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Sadly, they and others are Fake News, and the public is just beginning to figure it out! https://t.co/8B8AyA7V1s — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Trump has been on a rampage since NBC News published a pair of reports about a meeting Trump had over the summer. The network reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” NBC News later followed up with a report that Tillerson called Trump a “moron” after a meeting at which Trump said he wanted to significantly build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

The reports have sparked outrage from Trump through his Twitter feed. He then escalated his attacks on NBC News and the media on Wednesday by suggesting that networks’ broadcasting licenses be challenged.