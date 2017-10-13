TPM Livewire

Trump Is Still Attacking NBC News Over Report Tillerson Called POTUS A ‘Moron’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump talks to media as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published October 13, 2017 8:56 am

President Donald Trump’s crusade against NBC News showed no signs of slowing down Friday morning, with the President continuing to lob attacks at the news outlet following two unflattering reports about Trump.

In tweets Thursday night and Friday morning, Trump labeled NBC “fake news” and claimed that the public is starting to agree with him.

Trump has been on a rampage since NBC News published a pair of reports about a meeting Trump had over the summer. The network reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” NBC News later followed up with a report that Tillerson called Trump a “moron” after a meeting at which Trump said he wanted to significantly build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

The reports have sparked outrage from Trump through his Twitter feed. He then escalated his attacks on NBC News and the media on Wednesday by suggesting that networks’ broadcasting licenses be challenged.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Is Still Attacking NBC News Over Report Tillerson Called POTUS A 'Moron' 17 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's crusade against NBC News showed no signs of slowing down Friday...

GOP Sen.: Trump said He'll Extend DACA Deadline If Congress Does Not Act 46 minutes ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said Thursday night that President Donald Trump told him he...

Sasse To Hannity: ‘Some Of Us Still Believe In The Constitution’ about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) lost at least one supporter because of his tweet calling...

Kim Davis Continues Crusade Against Gay Marriage. This Time In Romania. about 15 hours ago

Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who became a conservative celebrity when she refused...

Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump's Attacks On GOPers: 'It's What He Does' about 16 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.