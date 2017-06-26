TPM Livewire

Trump Brags He And Indian PM Modi Are ‘World Leaders In Social Media’

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, step into the Rose Garden to make joint statements at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
Published June 26, 2017

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged that both he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “world leaders in social media.”

“I’m proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people, that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media,” Trump said, delivering a joint statement with Modi in the White House Rose Garden.

“We’re believers,” he continued, “giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it’s worked very well in both cases.”

Several outlets recently reported that an unnamed White House official made sure to tell reporters in an off-the-record briefing that Trump and Modi have more social media followers than any other world leaders — though Trump has more, the official reportedly noted.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
