Trump Condemns UK Concert Bombing Carried Out By ‘Evil Losers’

Nasser Nasser/AP
By Published May 23, 2017 7:11 am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning addressed the Monday night attack at a concert in the United Kingdom, calling the perpetrators of such an attack “evil losers.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said in Bethlehem, addressing the media along with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I wont call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name,” Trump continued. “I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers, and we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers. Just remember that.”

Authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed that at least 22 people died after a bomb went off during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. The attack appeared to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, and police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

In his remarks Tuesday morning, Trump called for an end to violence carried out by “terrorists and extremists.”

“This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas — our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated,” Trump said.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
