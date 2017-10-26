TPM Livewire

Trump Says Race-Baiting VA Guv Nominee May Save ‘Statues/Heritage’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump waves before speaking about tax reform at the Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 26, 2017 10:41 am

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Ed Gillespie, the Republican nominee in Virginia’s race for governor, is “strong on crime” and may protect Southern “statues” and “heritage.”

“Ed Gillespie will be a great Governor of Virginia,” Trump tweeted. “Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage.”

“Don’t talk to me about showing up,” Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Gillespie’s opponent, responded.

Gillespie has accused Northam of wanting to tear down Virginia’s Confederate monuments. One Democratic strategist characterized Gillespie’s campaign to TPM as “full Donald Trump primal scream racism.”

One person died in August after white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in a public park.

Trump in August was hesitant to formally condemn white nationalism in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, and claimed there were “fine people” on both sides of the issue.

He also defended Confederate statues, and claimed they bring “beauty” to public parks and are symbolic of the “history and culture” of the United States.

At a rally in Phoenix in August, Trump went further and claimed those calling for the statues’ removal are “trying to take away our culture.”

“They’re trying to take away our history,” Trump said. “These things have been there for 150 years, for a hundred years.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Podesta, Wasserman Schultz Said They Didn't Know Who Funded Dossier 10 minutes ago

Former Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Hillary Clinton campaign...

O'Reilly's Literary Agency Says It Will No Longer Work With Him On 'Future Deals' about 3 hours ago

The talent agency whose literary division represented Bill O'Reilly on Thursday said it will...

Energy Firm Apologizes For Threatening To Withdraw Workers From Puerto Rico about 4 hours ago

Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny Montana utility company financed by major donors to President Donald Trump, apologized...

WSJ: Trump-Linked Data Firm Pitched Assange On Organizing Hacked Emails about 5 hours ago

New details of Cambridge Analytica's outreach to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange emerged in a Wall...

Trump Says Race-Baiting VA Guv Nominee May Save 'Statues/Heritage' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Ed Gillespie, the Republican nominee in Virginia's race...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.