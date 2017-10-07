POTUS Says He’s Willing To Cut Short Term Deal With Dems On Obamacare

After revealing that he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday to talk about health care, President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon said that he would be willing to make a short-term deal with Democrats to improve the Affordable Care Act.

He told White House reporters that he is interested in a deal but that it’s “up to” Democrats, according to the White House pool report. Trump also said that Obamacare is collapsing, per the pool report, though his own administration has made several moves to undermine the law.

It’s unclear whether talks with Democrats on a short-term fix to Obamacare will go anywhere. Trump has also discussed a possible deal with Democrats to restore the protections from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but it does not appear that leaders have made much progress on that.

Trump revealed Saturday morning that he called Schumer on Friday to discuss potential for a “great HealthCare Bill.” Schumer said Trump called him to ask for Democrats help in repealing the law.