Trump Considering Joe Lieberman For FBI Director

Yes, you read that right: President Donald Trump is considering former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) as his new FBI director.

According to a travel pool report, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One that Trump is slated to meet Wednesday afternoon with four candidates to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

On Trump’s agenda, according to Spicer, are meetings with Lieberman, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma governor Frank Keating and former top FBI official Richard McFeely.

The last time Lieberman’s name was floated on the stage of national politics came when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that President Barack Obama appoint him as secretary of defense.

MSNBC reported that Lieberman was cagey about whether he’d take the job if Trump offered it to him, saying, “I’d rather not say.”

According to MSNBC, Lieberman went on to say that he was not seeking the position and had not expected to be considered.