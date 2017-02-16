Trump Announces Alexander Acosta As New Pick To Lead Labor Department

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will nominate Alexander Acosta to lead the Labor Department, a day after the President's previous nominee bowed out.

He praised Acosta for his "tremendous career."

"I've wished him the best," Trump said. "I think he'll be a tremendous secretary of labor."

Acosta, a protege of conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was appointed to the National Labor Relations Board by President George W. Bush. He also served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's civil rights division under Bush's administration.

If Acosta is confirmed, he will be the first Latino member of Trump's cabinet.

Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination for secretary of labor on Wednesday amid uncertain support from Republican senators.

Puzder was dogged by resurfaced allegations of domestic abuse, and admitted earlier in February that he failed to pay taxes on a housekeeper who was an undocumented immigrant.