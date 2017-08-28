TPM Livewire

Ted Cruz On Catastrophic Flooding In Texas: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published August 28, 2017 10:05 am

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday expressed how rattled he is by the magnitude of flooding hitting his state and especially his home town of Houston, following the onset of category-three Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

“We’ve been seeing resources pouring into the region both from the state of Texas and at the federal level, but this is a 500-year flood, and Harvey is predicted to stay here and keep dumping a significant amount of water on the region,” he said on Fox News Sunday, using the term often coined by governmental officials to describe a flood of exceptional vastness.

He also expressed shock over photos and videos of flooding he had seen of parts of the region, like at major airports.

“At least one of the runways was completely underwater. It looked like a lake. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Cruz mentioned he had spoken with President Donald Trump and the Vice President, but did not elaborate on their conversation. He said the main priority for state and federal officials right now is “the preservation of life.”

“We are still in an active disaster situation,” he said. “Priority number one is saving lives, getting people out of life-threatening situations.”

The hurricane and subsequent flooding has been described by government agencies as a “landmark” event, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency director saying he predicts the department will be working on relief and recovery efforts in Texas for “years” to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Texas GOPer Defends Vote Against Sandy Aid As Home State Sees Disaster 27 minutes ago

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) on Monday morning defended his 2013 vote against a disaster relief...

Ted Cruz On Catastrophic Flooding In Texas: 'I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It' 28 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday expressed how rattled he is by the magnitude...

Biden Slams Trump's 'Contempt' For The Constitution 47 minutes ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Americans to stand up to what he...

Two Top State Department Officials Resign about 2 hours ago

Two top officials in the State Department announced they would be leaving their posts...

Gorka: McMaster Sees ‘Threat Of Islam Through Obama Admin Lens’ about 2 hours ago

Freshly removed from the White House, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka offered his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.