TPM Livewire

Collins: CBO’s Score Of Obamacare Repeal Is ‘Obviously Not A Positive’

PIN-IT
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks amid a crush of reporters after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. She is one of four GOP senators to say they are opposed to it as written which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 6:24 pm

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday said the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office’s report that millions of people would lose coverage under Senate Republicans’ proposal to repeal Obamacare is not a point in support of the bill.

Collins said the CBO’s estimate is “obviously not a positive.”

In its analysis of the bill, the CBO found that 22 million more people would lose insurance by 2026 under Republican senators’ bill than under current law.

Collins, a moderate representing a state with many elderly and rural residents whose healthcare would be devastated by the current proposal, on Sunday said she had “very serious concerns” about the bill and wanted to see the CBO’s analysis of its impact.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Kushner Adds Defense Lawyer To His Team For Federal Russia Probe about 5 hours ago

Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has added a...

Collins: CBO's Score Of Obamacare Repeal Is 'Obviously Not A Positive' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday said the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office's report that millions...

McConnell: CBO Estimate That Millions Would Lose Coverage Is Actually Good about 5 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday hailed the Congressional Budget Office's analysis...

Senate Democrats Rip GOP's O'Care Repeal Bill After Bombshell CBO Report about 5 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Monday read Republicans the riot act over the Congressional Budget Office's...

Trump Brags He And Indian PM Modi Are 'World Leaders In Social Media' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged that both he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.