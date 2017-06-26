Collins: CBO’s Score Of Obamacare Repeal Is ‘Obviously Not A Positive’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday said the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office’s report that millions of people would lose coverage under Senate Republicans’ proposal to repeal Obamacare is not a point in support of the bill.

Collins said the CBO’s estimate is “obviously not a positive.”

In its analysis of the bill, the CBO found that 22 million more people would lose insurance by 2026 under Republican senators’ bill than under current law.

Collins, a moderate representing a state with many elderly and rural residents whose healthcare would be devastated by the current proposal, on Sunday said she had “very serious concerns” about the bill and wanted to see the CBO’s analysis of its impact.