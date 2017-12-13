Shelby Congratulates Jones On AL Upset: ‘I Look Forward To Working Together’

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Wednesday congratulated Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D) on his upset victory over Republican candidate Roy Moore, who Shelby harshly criticized days before the state’s special election.

“The people of Alabama have spoken,” Shelby said in a statement. “Congratulations to Doug Jones.”

Shelby said he “spoke” with Jones on Wednesday morning.

“I look forward to working together to do what’s best for the great state of Alabama,” he said.

On Sunday, Shelby harshly criticized Moore, who numerous women accused of sexual misconduct, during a rare television interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The state of Alabama deserves better,” Shelby said. “The allegations are significantly stronger than the denial.”

Jones was the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alabama since the late Sen. Howell Heflin won a third term in 1990. Shelby was elected to office in 1986 as a Democrat, but switched affiliation to the Republican Party in 1994, two years into his second term.