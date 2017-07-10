TPM Livewire

Schumer, Senate Dems Urge Action On Bills To Stabilize Insurance Markets

Published July 10, 2017 12:48 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday urged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to work with Democrats to address problems with Obamacare, after McConnell warned Republicans that failing to repeal and replace the law would force the conference’s hand toward bipartisan action.

“In preparation for the July work period, we urge you to focus on immediately advancing policies to provide stability and certainty to the health insurance markets,” read a letter from Schumer and Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

“We appreciate your recent comments about ensuring stability for the private health insurance markets,” they added.

Specifically, the letter outlined four Democratic proposals that the senators said “would have an immediate impact on improving the health care system for American families,” by funding state markets and providing access to care to individuals in areas where insurers have left Obamacare’s individual marketplaces.

After McConnell delayed a vote on the Senate’s bill to replace Obamacare and make deep cuts to Medicaid on June 27, he warned Republicans that failing to repeal Obamacare would force the need for bipartisan reforms.

“I think the main thing is, as I’ve said, the status quo is simply unsustainable. It’ll be dealt with in one of two ways: Either Republicans will agree and change the status quo; or markets will continue to collapse and we’ll have to sit down with Sen. Schumer,” he said at the time.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported, McConnell relayed a similar message to a Rotary Club meeting in Glasgow, Kentucky.

“If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur,” he said.

“No action is not an alternative,” McConnell added. “We’ve got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state.”

Read Schumer, Durbin, Murray and Stabenow’s letter below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
