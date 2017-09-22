Schumer Applauds McCain’s ‘Courage’ In Opposing Graham-Cassidy Health Bill

After Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) announced he would not support his GOP colleagues’ last-ditch Obamacare repeal bill, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) thanked McCain for his “courage” and said he promised to reach across the aisle to come up with a better plan “as soon as repeal is off the table.”

“John McCain shows the same courage in Congress that he showed when he was a naval aviator. I have assured Senator McCain that as soon as repeal is off the table, we Democrats are intent on resuming the bipartisan process,” Schumer said in a statement.

McCain’s Friday announcement was a major setback for Republicans who were hoping to push the bill through the Senate before the Sept. 30 deadline for passing it with a simple majority vote.

The Arizona senator said he could not “in good conscience” vote in favor of the measure and reiterated his push for a bipartisan solution, which he cited as his rationale for voting against the last Senate repeal bill in July.

“I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” McCain said in a statement. “Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”