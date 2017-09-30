TPM Livewire

Schiff Mocks Price: He Committed ‘Unpardonable Sin’ Of Not Owning Jet

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published September 30, 2017 10:11 am

Longtime vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mocked Trump and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for not being “rich enough” to fit into “Trump’s world.”

Before Price’s resignation was announced Friday, Trump told reporters that he has some “great secretaries” and that some of his cabinet secretaries actually own their private planes, which “solves that.” He was referencing reports that Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos frequently travels using a private plane that she owns and pays for herself.

Not long after news of Price’s resignation broke, Schiff tweeted that Price committed the “one unpardonable sin in Trump’s world: Being rich, but not rich enough to own his own private jet.”

Price resigned on Friday after a week’s worth of reports that he had spent more than $1 million of taxpayer money to travel in private jets since coming to the White House.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
