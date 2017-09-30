Schiff Mocks Price: He Committed ‘Unpardonable Sin’ Of Not Owning Jet

Longtime vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mocked Trump and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for not being “rich enough” to fit into “Trump’s world.”

Before Price’s resignation was announced Friday, Trump told reporters that he has some “great secretaries” and that some of his cabinet secretaries actually own their private planes, which “solves that.” He was referencing reports that Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos frequently travels using a private plane that she owns and pays for herself.

Not long after news of Price’s resignation broke, Schiff tweeted that Price committed the “one unpardonable sin in Trump’s world: Being rich, but not rich enough to own his own private jet.”

Tom Price committed the one unpardonable sin in Trump's world: Being rich,but not rich enough to own his own private jet. https://t.co/dFLUitubHZ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 29, 2017

Price resigned on Friday after a week’s worth of reports that he had spent more than $1 million of taxpayer money to travel in private jets since coming to the White House.