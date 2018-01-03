Sanders: Bannon’s ‘Outrageous’ Claim Is ‘Not The Best Way To Curry Favor’

Steve Bannon’s comments about Donald Trump Jr. in an upcoming book are “absolutely outrageous and unprecedented,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Bannon, in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” said that a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Kremlin-connected Russians was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

“They’re going to crack Don. Jr. like an egg on national TV,” Bannon told Wolff.

At a press briefing Wednesday, the Daily Mail’s Francesca Chambers asked what had led to the “dramatic falling out” between Trump and Bannon.

“Is this a direct response to Steve Bannon calling the President’s son unpatriotic and saying that he committed treason?”

“I think there are a number of factors that played in,” Sanders responded. “I would certainly think that going after the President’s son in an absolutely outrageous and unprecedented way is probably not the best way to curry favor with anybody.”