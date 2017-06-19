TPM Livewire

HuffPost Senior Politics Editor Sam Stein Leaving For Position At Daily Beast

By Published June 19, 2017 11:22 am

Sam Stein, senior politics editor at HuffPost, is leaving his job for one at the Daily Beast amid broad layoffs and a leadership change at his previous employer.

HuffPost employees learned of the change on Monday, according to a report by Politico.

Stein’s announced departure was the latest in a line of shakeups for HuffPost, which rebranded from its former name “The Huffington Post” in April as part of an overhaul led by editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen and CEO Jared Grusd.

In May, HuffPost D.C. bureau chief Ryan Grim left the site to join the Intercept in the same capacity. HuffPost laid off 39 staffers last week, including Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Wood, as part of “broader corporate cutbacks.”

In a newsroom memo, Polgreen acknowledged Stein’s role as the site’s first reporter, according to Politico.

“In 2009, Sam made history, becoming the first reporter from an online-only media outlet to ask a question of the president at a press conference,” Polgreen said, as quoted in the report.

Stein’s colleagues responded to the announcement on Twitter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
