HuffPost Senior Politics Editor Sam Stein Leaving For Position At Daily Beast

Sam Stein, senior politics editor at HuffPost, is leaving his job for one at the Daily Beast amid broad layoffs and a leadership change at his previous employer.

News I hate to report: @samsteinhp joining the Daily Beast. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) June 19, 2017

HuffPost employees learned of the change on Monday, according to a report by Politico.

Stein’s announced departure was the latest in a line of shakeups for HuffPost, which rebranded from its former name “The Huffington Post” in April as part of an overhaul led by editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen and CEO Jared Grusd.

In May, HuffPost D.C. bureau chief Ryan Grim left the site to join the Intercept in the same capacity. HuffPost laid off 39 staffers last week, including Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Wood, as part of “broader corporate cutbacks.”

In a newsroom memo, Polgreen acknowledged Stein’s role as the site’s first reporter, according to Politico.

“In 2009, Sam made history, becoming the first reporter from an online-only media outlet to ask a question of the president at a press conference,” Polgreen said, as quoted in the report.

Stein’s colleagues responded to the announcement on Twitter.

.@samsteinhp is a one of a kind reporter, editor, boss, and human being. HuffPost will never be the same. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 19, 2017

.@samsteinhp made our site what it is today. Can’t overstate his influence on HuffPost’s reporting, editing, management, culture, etc https://t.co/R1I1JHvG1X — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) June 19, 2017

I can't imagine the @dailybeast knows just how lucky they are to have @samsteinhp joining their team. They are simply the luckiest. https://t.co/gZBzG6CaF4 — Ashley Alman (@ashleyalman) June 19, 2017