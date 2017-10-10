WH: Republican Lawmakers ‘Alienating Themselves’ By Not Delivering Promises

When asked whether President Donald Trump is concerned about alienating himself with his repeated attacks on influential Republican members of Congress — most recently Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) — the White House threw the blame back on lawmakers.

“I don’t think he’s alienated anyone. I think Congress has alienated themselves by not actually getting the job done that the people of this country elected them to do,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

She blamed Republicans for not being able to repeal and replace Obamacare as “they all promised and campaigned on” and said the White House is hopeful for a different outcome when it comes to tax reform.

“We are certainly committed to that and think we’ll get there, but time and time again Congress has made promises and failed to deliver. If anyone is being alienated, it’s people who are promising things and not delivering,” she said.