TPM Livewire

WH: Republican Lawmakers ‘Alienating Themselves’ By Not Delivering Promises

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 10, 2017 2:45 pm

When asked whether President Donald Trump is concerned about alienating himself with his repeated attacks on influential Republican members of Congress — most recently Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) — the White House threw the blame back on lawmakers.

“I don’t think he’s alienated anyone. I think Congress has alienated themselves by not actually getting the job done that the people of this country elected them to do,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

She blamed Republicans for not being able to repeal and replace Obamacare as “they all promised and campaigned on” and said the White House is hopeful for a different outcome when it comes to tax reform.

“We are certainly committed to that and think we’ll get there, but time and time again Congress has made promises and failed to deliver. If anyone is being alienated, it’s people who are promising things and not delivering,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: Republican Lawmakers ‘Alienating Themselves’ By Not Delivering Promises 11 seconds ago

When asked whether President Donald Trump is concerned about alienating himself with his repeated...

White House: Trump IQ Test Challenge To Tillerson Was A 'Joke' 17 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that President Donald Trump was...

Clinton Condemns Weinstein As More Women Allege Harassment, Assault about 1 hours ago

As more women came forward this week to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual...

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 1:45 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...

Trump Says He Still Has Confidence In Tillerson about 2 hours ago

After alluding in an Forbes interview that he thinks he has a higher IQ...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.