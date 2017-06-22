TPM Livewire

Pelosi On Calls For New Dem Leadership: ‘I Think I’m Worth The Trouble’

Bill Clark/CQPHO
Published June 22, 2017 1:56 pm

While some House Democrats are blaming House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for their party’s loss in a special congressional election this week in Georgia and are suggesting their caucus may need new leadership, Pelosi says her time isn’t up.

In a press conference Thursday, Pelosi said she’s proud of the unity within her party and the leverage it has given her in various negotiations.

When it comes to the issues, we are united in terms of our concern for America’s working families. That’s what unifies us. When it comes to personal ambition and having fun on TV, have your fun. I love the arena. I thrive on competition,” she said. “I welcome the discussion, but I am honored by the support.”

She said she feels “very confident” in the support she has from her caucus, but claimed ownership over the “timing” for her role as minority leader.

“We’re paving a way for a new generation of leadership, and I, again, respect any opinion that members have, but my decision about how long I stay is not up to them,” she said.

Responding to comments from Democrats like her former challenger Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who said he thought it’d be “very hard” for his party to win back control of the House with Pelosi at the helm, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he hopes Pelosi doesn’t get forced out because “that would be very bad for the Republican Party.”

When asked about the President’s comments, Pelosi said “I think they wrote that for him, it’s a classic Republican line.”

“It’s not about me, necessarily. They like to target my district,” said Pelosi, a unapologetic liberal who’s often the target of attack ads from the right. Calling herself a “major legislator,” she defended her 30-year career.

“I think I’m worth the trouble.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
