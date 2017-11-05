TPM Livewire

Ryan: I Don’t Think Mueller Should ‘Be Fired’ Or Step Down From Russia Probe

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets reporters as the White House and congressional Republicans are finalizing a tax plan, at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Ryan began his remarks by promising help for devastated Puerto Rico, calling it a "humanitarian crisis." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 5, 2017 12:28 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Sunday said he doesn’t think special counsel Robert Mueller should step down from leading the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Will you pledge that you will not allow the Mueller investigation to be curbed or stopped?” Chris Wallace asked Ryan on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Yeah, I’ve said all along, we need to let these career professionals do their jobs, see it through,” Ryan said. “So no, I don’t think he should be stepping down and I don’t think he should be fired, and the President’s made it clear he’s not going to do that.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Ryan: I Don't Think Mueller Should 'Be Fired' Or Step Down From Russia Probe

