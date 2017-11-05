Ryan: I Don’t Think Mueller Should ‘Be Fired’ Or Step Down From Russia Probe

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Sunday said he doesn’t think special counsel Robert Mueller should step down from leading the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Will you pledge that you will not allow the Mueller investigation to be curbed or stopped?” Chris Wallace asked Ryan on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Yeah, I’ve said all along, we need to let these career professionals do their jobs, see it through,” Ryan said. “So no, I don’t think he should be stepping down and I don’t think he should be fired, and the President’s made it clear he’s not going to do that.”