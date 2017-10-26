O’Reilly’s Literary Agency Says It Will No Longer Work With Him On ‘Future Deals’

The talent agency whose literary division represented Bill O’Reilly on Thursday said it will not work with the former Fox News host on any future deals.

O’Reilly, who is also a best-selling author, left his cable news position in April amid accusations of sexual harassment.

“We no longer represent Bill O’Reilly for future deals,” William Morris Endeavor chief communications officer Christian Muirhead told TPM in an email. “It is our fiduciary responsibility to service the existing deals we have under contract, but we will not be working with him moving forward.”

The New York Times reported in April that at least five women took a total of $13 million in settlements from O’Reilly or 21st Century Fox related to allegations against him, and in October reported that O’Reilly struck a $32 million settlement agreement with a former Fox News legal analyst over allegations of similar misconduct.

Deadline on Tuesday reported that United Talent Agency, O’Reilly’s longtime representation, dropped the former Fox host.

“Bill has already lined up alternative representation,” an O’Reilly spokesperson told Deadline.

NBC News reported on Wednesday that the conservative media company Sinclair Broadcast Group is continuing its negotiations with O’Reilly despite the allegations against him.