TPM Livewire

National Review Calls For Removal Of Confederate Monuments

PIN-IT
Gerald Herbert/AP
By Published August 15, 2017 12:54 pm

The conservative National Review is calling for the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces, saying they should be reserved for museums and other locations.

“The monuments should go. Some of them simply should be trashed; others transmitted to museums, battlefields and cemeteries. The heroism and losses of Confederate soldiers should be commemorated, but not in everyday public spaces where the monuments are flashpoints in poisonous racial contention, with white nationalists often mustering in their defense,” editor Rich Lowry wrote in a piece published Tuesday.

He argued the recent violence that broke out at a white supremacist rally that started as a protest of the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee from a Charlottesville, Virginia park, should be an “inflection point in the broader debate” over whether the monuments of Confederate soldiers serve a purpose in the public sphere.

For supporters of the Confederate monuments, removing them from parks and avenues will be a blow against their heritage and historical memory. But the statues have often been part of an effort to whitewash the Confederacy,” Lowry said. “And it’s one thing for a statue to be merely a resting place for pigeons; it’s another for it to be a fighting cause for neo-Nazis.”

Lowry said even Lee himself was opposed to building Confederate monuments after the war, saying he thought it would be “wiser” to “not keep open the sores of war.”

“After Charlottesville, it’s time to revisit his advice,” Lowry said.

Lowry is referencing the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally over the weekend, when a self-proclaimed white nationalist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing one woman.

Read the whole editorial here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

National Review Calls For Removal Of Confederate Monuments 10 seconds ago

The conservative National Review is calling for the removal of Confederate monuments from public...

Company Protests Government Demand For Anti-Trump Website's Visitor Logs 15 minutes ago

A web hosting provider has objected to the federal government’s request that it hand...

Trump Bashes 'Grandstanders' Who Quit His Panel In Wake Of Charlottesville 60 minutes ago

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday morning in a tweet against three CEOS who...

Suspect Charged With Assaulting Journo During C'Ville Counter-Protest In NC about 2 hours ago

Police in Asheville, North Carolina on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect charged with...

Boston Blocks Free Speech Rally, Tells Organizers: We Don't Want You Here about 2 hours ago

On Monday, Boston officials announced plans to block a free speech rally scheduled in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.