Mulvaney: Trump ‘Probably Is’ Annoyed With Republican Leaders, And So Am I

By Published September 7, 2017 3:28 pm

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said President Donald Trump “probably is” annoyed with Republican congressional leaders, a day after Trump sided with Democrats in a debt ceiling deal over unanimous opposition from his own party.

“Is he annoyed with Republican leadership? Yeah, I think he probably is,” Mulvaney said on Fox Business’ “Cavuto Coast to Coast.”

“Believe me, as a Republican, so am I,” he added. “As a citizen, I am too. I was promised that they would have repealed and replaced Obamacare by now.”

Mulvaney said any annoyance on Trump’s part is “simply reflecting many of the people in the country.”

The Office of Management and Budget director said Trump’s decision to side with Democrats to pass a short-term raise in the debt ceiling, aid for Hurricane Harvey relief and a continuing resolution to keep the government funded was “a good call.”

“Clearing the decks and getting these things out of the way for now, was, I think, the right call, and allows us to focus on what’s important,” Mulvaney said. “Not only to the administration but to the folks the President represents.”

Republican leaders, presented with Trump’s abrupt shift in allegiance, were left with no choice but to grin and bear it.

