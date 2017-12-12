Dem Rep. Says Moore Supporters Posing As Reporters Are Harassing Her Office

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) said Tuesday she has received at least one angry phone call from a Roy Moore supporter claiming to be an Associated Press reporter since she warned the Senate Sergeant at Arms of Roy Moore’s “predatory” behavior.

Gwen Moore tweeted that “another Roy Moore supporter” had called her office pretending to be an AP reporter and “started screaming and called me and my staff the n-word and other racial slurs” when the caller’s cover was blown.

She said she would not “stop speaking out” or be “intimidated” by the calls.

Another #RoyMoore supporter just called my office posing as an @AP reporter. Once their cover was blown they started screaming & called me & my staff the n-word & other racial slurs. I won't be intimidated. I won't stop speaking out. You will not shut me down. Believe it. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 12, 2017

The alleged harassment comes a day after Gwen Moore sent a letter to the Senate Sergeant at Arms, asking Congress to share what “preventative steps are being taken to safeguard Senate Pages from the predatory conduct of U.S. Senators and Senate staff.” She cited Roy Moore specifically, saying he would be a threat to the “safety of the young men and women” in the page program if he were elected.

Roy Moore, who is the Republican candidate in the Alabama Senate race, has been accused of pursuing relationships or making unwanted sexual contact with multiple women when they were teenagers and Roy Moore was in his 30s.