Dem Rep. Says Moore Supporters Posing As Reporters Are Harassing Her Office

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published December 12, 2017 3:27 pm

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) said Tuesday she has received at least one angry phone call from a Roy Moore supporter claiming to be an Associated Press reporter since she warned the Senate Sergeant at Arms of Roy Moore’s “predatory” behavior.

Gwen Moore tweeted that “another Roy Moore supporter” had called her office pretending to be an AP reporter and “started screaming and called me and my staff the n-word and other racial slurs” when the caller’s cover was blown.

She said she would not “stop speaking out” or be “intimidated” by the calls.

The alleged harassment comes a day after Gwen Moore sent a letter to the Senate Sergeant at Arms, asking Congress to share what “preventative steps are being taken to safeguard Senate Pages from the predatory conduct of U.S. Senators and Senate staff.” She cited Roy Moore specifically, saying he would be a threat to the “safety of the young men and women” in the page program if he were elected.

Roy Moore, who is the Republican candidate in the Alabama Senate race, has been accused of pursuing relationships or making unwanted sexual contact with multiple women when they were teenagers and Roy Moore was in his 30s.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
