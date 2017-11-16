Roy Moore Challenges Mitch McConnell On Twitter: ‘Bring It On’

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore further solidified his intentions to stay in the race Wednesday evening, despite mounting allegations from multiple women who say Moore was sexually inappropriate with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate have called on Moore to step aside, but none have been more vocal than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Upon hearing the news, McConnell was quick to say Moore should drop out of the race if the allegations were true. McConnell has since dropped that qualifier, saying earlier this week that Moore should drop out and that he believes the accusers. The Senate Republican leader has also predicted that Moore would face an ethics probe immediately if he’s elected. That pushed Moore to go on the offensive.

“Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On.,” he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Executive Director Chris Hansen appeared to mock Moore on Twitter after his comments, tweeting: “‘Bring it On’ is a move about high school cheerleaders.”

Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017

Seven women have come forward since last Thursday, saying Moore pursued relationships with them or attempted unwanted sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Moore has vehemently denied all of the accusations and his campaign is launching an attack on one of the women who came forward. His campaign has requested one of the women turn over a copy of a yearbook that she claims Moore signed, so they can test the credibility of the handwriting.

Moore won the Republican nomination in September and is running against Democrat Doug Jones. The election is on Dec. 12.