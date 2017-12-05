Jones: Moore Blocked Me On Twitter Because I Called Him ‘Embarrassing’

It’s come to this.

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign has blocked his Democratic opponent Doug Jones on Twitter, Jones claimed on Tuesday.

Roy Moore won’t talk to the media, won’t talk to voters, won’t campaign, won’t debate, and couldn’t even handle me calling him embarrassing- he thinks he gets a free pass to the senate even with his disturbing history.#NoMoore pic.twitter.com/x4JKYdvLtz — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 5, 2017

Prior to the symbolic gesture — which bars Jones’ account from viewing or interacting with Moore’s — the Democrat had posted quotes from a speech earlier in the day, in which he said of Moore, “men who hurt little girls should go to jail — not to the U.S. Senate.”

“I believe women are every bit as capable as men,

that they deserve to be elected to public office,

and I damn sure believe and have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail — not to the U.S. Senate.”

Doug Jones, one week before Election Day speech — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 5, 2017

A spokesperson for Moore’s campaign told TPM in an email: “We can’t believe that Doug Jones is still whining about being blocked on Twitter. Wait until we block him from the United States Senate.”

Moore has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers when he was an assistant district attorney. Leigh Corfman accused Moore of initiating sexual contact with her when she was 14, and Beverly Young Nelson accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore has denied all wrongdoing and refused to grant interviews to mainstream news outlets. On Tuesday a campaign spokesperson, Janet Porter, refused to say in an interview with CNN whether she believed the women accusing Moore of wrongdoing.

The pair will compete in a special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat on Dec. 12.

This post has been updated.