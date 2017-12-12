Minnesota Gov. To Announce Franken’s Replacement On Wednesday

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) is scheduled to announce Sen. Al Franken’s (D-MN) appointed replacement on Wednesday.

Dayton’s office announced in an advisory sent out Tuesday that the governor will announce his appointment to replace Franken at 10 a.m. local time from the Minnesota State Capitol.

Franken announced last week that he will resign from the Senate in the “coming weeks” after numerous women accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. He denied some of the allegations and touted his own political record as a “champion of women.”

Dayton is expected to name Lt. Gov. Tina Smith as Franken’s replacement. Minnesota will hold a special election in November 2018 for a candidate to complete Franken’s term through 2020.