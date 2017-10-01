TPM Livewire

Mulvaney: I Can’t Give Specifics Of Tax Plan Because We Haven’t Finished It Yet

PIN-IT
AP
By Published October 1, 2017 10:22 am

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said he cannot give specific details about President Donald Trump’s much-touted tax plan because it isn’t finished yet.

“Can you tell us what percentage of the tax benefit goes to the people in the top one percent?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Mulvaney on “State of the Union.”

“No, in fact I don’t think anybody can, and anybody who says they can is simply lying to you. Why is that? It’s because the bill is not finished yet,” Mulvaney replied.

He said the proposal introduced to much fanfare last week “was the framework, was sort of the basic agreement between the White House and House and Senate leadership.”

“What’s missing from that, and it’s not being hidden, it just doesn’t exist yet, are things like details on the deductions, details on the brackets,” Mulvaney said.

He said it would be “impossible” to give specific details of the plan’s “impact on this wage earner or this family at this particular time.”

“These are things that get done during the ordinary course of business in Congress, which I understand will start in the House this week,” he said, and pushed back on criticisms of the bill on the same basis.

“I’ve seen the criticisms, and all I can tell you is that no one can make real detailed analysis of the plan yet,” Mulvaney said. “Because it’s not finished.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mulvaney: I Can't Give Specifics Of Tax Plan Because We Haven't Finished It Yet 1 minute ago

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said he cannot give...

FEMA Administrator Swipes At San Juan Mayor, Those Who 'Spout Off' About Aid 28 minutes ago

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long on Sunday swiped at San Juan Mayor Carmen...

San Juan Mayor: Any 'Dialogue' About Aid 'Has To Be Able To Produce Results' 50 minutes ago

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who weathered attacks from President Donald Trump after she...

Trump Attacks Critics Of Puerto Rico Aid Effort: 'Politically Motivated Ingrates' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his attacks on "politically motivated ingrates" he claimed failed...

Continuing His San Juan Tirade, Trump Thanks Puerto Rico, Virgin Island Govs about 16 hours ago

Continuing his attacks against the mayor of San Juan for criticizing him, President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.