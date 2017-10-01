Mulvaney: I Can’t Give Specifics Of Tax Plan Because We Haven’t Finished It Yet

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said he cannot give specific details about President Donald Trump’s much-touted tax plan because it isn’t finished yet.

“Can you tell us what percentage of the tax benefit goes to the people in the top one percent?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Mulvaney on “State of the Union.”

“No, in fact I don’t think anybody can, and anybody who says they can is simply lying to you. Why is that? It’s because the bill is not finished yet,” Mulvaney replied.

He said the proposal introduced to much fanfare last week “was the framework, was sort of the basic agreement between the White House and House and Senate leadership.”

“What’s missing from that, and it’s not being hidden, it just doesn’t exist yet, are things like details on the deductions, details on the brackets,” Mulvaney said.

He said it would be “impossible” to give specific details of the plan’s “impact on this wage earner or this family at this particular time.”

“These are things that get done during the ordinary course of business in Congress, which I understand will start in the House this week,” he said, and pushed back on criticisms of the bill on the same basis.

“I’ve seen the criticisms, and all I can tell you is that no one can make real detailed analysis of the plan yet,” Mulvaney said. “Because it’s not finished.”