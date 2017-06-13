Dem Senator: Sessions Is ‘Obstructing’ Probe Into Russian Election Meddling

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) on Tuesday accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of “obstructing” the congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election by declining to answer questions.

“You are obstructing that congressional investigation by not answering these questions,” Heinrich told Sessions during an open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He said Sessions’ silence “speaks volumes.”

“I would say that I have consulted with senior career attorneys in the department and they believe this is consistent with my duties,” Sessions replied.

“I suspect you have,” Heinrich shot back.