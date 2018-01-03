TPM Livewire

Conway Claims Reporters Are Nervous Around Trump: 'Knees Start Knocking'

Alex Brandon/AP
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a dig at the press on Wednesday morning by claiming that members of the media who are critical of President Donald Trump suddenly become very nervous in his presence.

“I’ve seen this many times, that folks are very bold on social media against the President, they’re very bold on cable TV against the President. And then when they’re in his company, the knees start knocking, I’ve actually had to pick up people’s cell phones that they dropped and hand it back to them,” Conway said on Fox News.

She made the comments while discussing Trump’s Tuesday night tweet announcing a “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR.” Trump said that he will announce awards for “dishonesty” and “bad reporting” next week.

Conway seemed enthusiastic about Trump’s upcoming “awards.”

“I think the struggle there will be how in the world to narrow it down to one or two winners in each of those categories,” she said on Fox News. “I’ve seen this firsthand over the last couple of years in being with candidate- and now-President Trump. You have a lot of folks out there in the mainstream media who work hard to try to get it right. You have people who are trying to get the story; you have many who are trying to get the President.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
