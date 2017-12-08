TPM Livewire

Keillor: Minnesota Public Radio Did Not Fully Investigate Allegations

PIN-IT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published December 8, 2017 7:54 am

Embattled former public radio host Garrison Keillor said he was not given a “full and fair” investigation before Minnesota Public Radio cut ties with him over allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I expect to deal with MPR soon to try to fix the enormous mistake they have made by not conducting a full and fair investigation,” Keillor told the Associated Press in an email.

Keillor claims he has been accused by one former colleague for inappropriately touching her bare back when consoling her and immediately apologized, but MPR’s top executive said the organization was aware of “multiple allegations” against the former host. MPR President Jon McTaggart denied Keillor’s claims that it didn’t fully vet the accusations.

In a statement, MPR said it properly reviewed the complaints from two people who said Keillor committed “multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior” and conducted a full investigation before deciding to fire Keillor on Nov. 30.

The attorney for the former host of largely popular radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” said he and Keillor were only aware of one allegation against him and said Keillor expects a “full restoration” of his reputation. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Zinke Spent $14K-Plus To Take Gov Helicopters To Events Around DC 49 minutes ago

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke spent more than $14,000 this summer to fly...

Keillor: Minnesota Public Radio Did Not Fully Investigate Allegations about 1 hours ago

Embattled former public radio host Garrison Keillor said he was not given a “full...

John Lewis Will Skip Civil Rights Museum Opening Because Trump’s Attending about 2 hours ago

Reps. John Lewis (D-GA) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Thursday night they will not...

House Ethics Committee Opens Probes Into Franks, Farenthold about 14 hours ago

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday opened investigations into Reps. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) and...

Franks Says He'll Resign In January Over 'Discussion Of Surrogacy' With Staff about 15 hours ago

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) on Thursday said he will resign from Congress in January...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.