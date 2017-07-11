TPM Livewire

Journalist: I Worked On This Story For A Year And Trump Jr. Just Tweeted It Out!

PIN-IT
David Goldman/AP
By Published July 11, 2017 12:25 pm

An independent journalist, who said he spent a year chasing the story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer to get information that would help his father’s campaign, launched a tweet-storm after Trump Jr. released the email chain that lead up to the Russia meeting.

Jared Yates Sexton, who has been published in the New York Times, Politico and The New Republic, called the story the “dumbest and biggest crime in the history of American politics” and said Trump Jr. “just released the smoking gun.”

He lamented the fact that he had spent a full year chasing the story and the President’s son “just hit tweet.”

Trump Jr.’s tweets came moments before the New York Times published a piece outlining the contents of the emails, which confirm that the President’s son took the meeting in order to get information about Hillary Clinton’s dealings with Russia that would help his father’s campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Journalist: I Worked On This Story For A Year And Trump Jr. Just Tweeted It Out! 12 seconds ago

An independent journalist, who said he spent a year chasing the story about Donald...

Cruz: The Real Culprit In This Russia Turmoil Is Barack Obama 12 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday dodged questions about President Trump’s Russia policies in...

GOP Rep.: Trump Jr. Deserves 'Credit' For Releasing Emails On Russian Lawyer 35 minutes ago

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. deserves "credit" for releasing...

Graham: Trump Jr.'s Emails About Meeting Russian Lawyer 'Disturbing' 48 minutes ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday said Donald Trump Jr.'s emails setting up a meeting...

Trump Jr. Publishes 'The Entire Email Chain' Leading To Russian Meeting about 1 hours ago

In a stunning development that gives the clearest indication yet that at least some...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.