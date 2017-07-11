Journalist: I Worked On This Story For A Year And Trump Jr. Just Tweeted It Out!

An independent journalist, who said he spent a year chasing the story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer to get information that would help his father’s campaign, launched a tweet-storm after Trump Jr. released the email chain that lead up to the Russia meeting.

Jared Yates Sexton, who has been published in the New York Times, Politico and The New Republic, called the story the “dumbest and biggest crime in the history of American politics” and said Trump Jr. “just released the smoking gun.”

That sound you just heard was every Trump lawyer in DC opening the window and screaming. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

This is the dumbest and biggest crime in the history of American politics. There's not even a close second. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

The son of the president just released the smoking gun and the people are laughing about it on the news. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

He lamented the fact that he had spent a full year chasing the story and the President’s son “just hit tweet.”

I chased this story for a year and he just…tweeted it out. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Like. I spent hours and days and weeks and months. And his son just, hit tweet. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

I tracked down sources. Followed so many dead leads. Labored over this. And then, he just, you know, tweeted out the proof. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

For the record, I'm beside myself in relief that this stuff is out there it's just…my god. I cannot believe this. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

I'm an independent journalist and I can tell you, there's a lot of us who have just gone after this thing in our free time. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Hey. I'm good. I feel great. I'm just…absolutely baffled at the moment. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Trump Jr.’s tweets came moments before the New York Times published a piece outlining the contents of the emails, which confirm that the President’s son took the meeting in order to get information about Hillary Clinton’s dealings with Russia that would help his father’s campaign.