Alex Jones Says Charlottesville ‘Looks Staged,’ Recalls Jews Posing As Nazis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said over the weekend that he believed the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia was staged, and compared it to other rallies in which he claimed to have seen Jewish people masquerading as Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members.

“I’ve been to these events, a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of Seinfeld,” he said Sunday, as old footage of a KKK rally rolled behind him. “Look at them, they’re just Jewish actors. Nothing against Jews in general, but the leftist Jewish want to create this clash, so they go dress up as Nazis.”

“I have footage in Austin — we’re going to find it somewhere here at the office — where it literally looks like cast of Seinfeld or like Howard Stern in a Nazi outfit. They all look like Howard Stern. They almost got like, the little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heil-ing Hitler. You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash.”

The comment came during Jones’ Sunday broadcast, and was flagged by the liberal media monitoring group Media Matters. President Donald Trump appeared on Jones’ show in December 2015 and said, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” Jones has since claimed to have been in touch with Trump again after the presidential election.

On Saturday, as news unfolded that one counter-protester was killed in an alleged terrorist attack by a man who had earlier been photographed with a white supremacist group, Jones explicitly said the extremists’ presence looked staged.

“I thought Trump’s response was great,” he told conservative provocateur Gavin McInnes in a phone call he broadcasted live, referring to Trump’s statement condemning “many sides” for the weekend’s violence. “We should study this, because we know Soros has been planning this and like, trying to create provocative events. And the whole thing looks staged to me.”

Jones did acknowledge that, “as a result of removing Confederate generals statues, there’s going to be some crazies on the right that come out as well.” He called the event at various points a “small conservative march” and “a bunch of conservatives that just went out there to stand up and demonstrate, but with a few white supremacists who were leading them, who were separate groups, to the media, so as to demonize all conservatives.”

The “Unite the Right” rally that brought the white supremacist groups to Charlottesville was staged to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park.

Jones further compared the weekend to other incidents in which he claimed to have seen Jewish people masquerading as white supremacists.

“And I see a bunch of antifa, George Soros-, globalist-, Hillary Clinton-funded crap starting fights and a bunch of fake supremacists they brought in to march around in front of a bunch of conservatives, because I’ve been through it,” he said.

“I’ve seen Nazi rallies where the Jewish guys posing as Nazis tuck their” — he swirled his fingers, mimicking Jewish mens’ “peyot” — “literally into Nazi hats.”

“Wearing old SA Hollywood outfits that you know came out of some Hollywood lot,” he continued. “And I love Jewish folks. The point is, you go to the event. There’s the Nazis, and it’s like — those guys look more Jewish and Seinfeld. I’ve got the videos, we’ve got to dig them up somewhere.”