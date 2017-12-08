John Lewis Will Skip Civil Rights Museum Opening Because Trump’s Attending

Reps. John Lewis (D-GA) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Thursday night they will not attend the opening for a new civil rights museum in Mississippi because the President is planning to be there on Saturday.

In a joint statement, the two congressmen, who are widely recognized as icons of the civil rights movement, said President Donald Trump’s presence at the event is “an insult” to those who are being celebrated at the new museum.

“The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi. President Trump’s disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants and National Football League players disrespects the efforts of Fannie Lou Hamer, Aaron Henry, Medgar Evers, Robert Clark, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and countless others who have given their all for Mississippi to be a better place,” the two wrote. “After President Trump departs, we encourage all Mississippians and Americans to visit this historic civil rights museum.”

Congressman Thompson and @RepJohnLewis will not be attending the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/cGId56RTjT — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) December 7, 2017

In an interview with Nexstar Media Group later Thursday, Thompson said he “can’t see myself on the same stage with someone as divisive as President Trump,” he said. “I think he has to atone for how he’s mistreated minorities in this country.”

"I just can't see myself on the same stage." @BennieGThompson explains why he's boycotting opening of Mississippi civil rights museum because @realDonaldTrump is attending. pic.twitter.com/6QcecixMOr — Drew Petrimoulx (@DrewPetrimoulx) December 7, 2017

The White House responded by attempting to cast the decision as a sign of disrespect to the “incredible sacrifice civil rights leaders made.”

“We think it’s unfortunate that these members of Congress wouldn’t join the President in honoring the incredible sacrifice civil rights leaders made to right the injustices in our history,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday after noon, according to the White House press pool report. “The President hopes others will join him in recognizing that the movement was about removing barriers and unifying Americans of all backgrounds.”

The White House response was “laughable,” according to the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus who pointed out the irony of criticizing two civil rights leaders for choosing not to attend a museum opening that honors them.

“This White House is not serious about civil rights,” Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) said in a statement.

.@RepRichmond: “It’s laughable that the @WhiteHouse is criticizing @repjohnlewis & Rep. @BennieGThompson for not attending the opening of a civil rights museum that honors the sacrifice of …wait… John Lewis, Bennie Thompson & many others." #JohnLewis https://t.co/YAoQWSINho — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) December 7, 2017

.@RepRichmond: “This @WhiteHouse is not serious about civil rights. From dismantling the civil rights division in DOJ to equating peaceful people who protested racism to Neo-nazi’s and White Supremacists, they just don’t get it.” — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) December 7, 2017

