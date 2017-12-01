Top House Democrat Calls For Conyers, Franken To Resign As Allegations Pile Up

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), a member of the House Democratic leadership team, said on Thursday that Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) should both resign over the sexual misconduct allegations they face.

Crowley had previously refrained from calling for Conyers to step down, but he told Politico on Thursday that both Democrats facing allegations should step aside.

“In my opinion I think it’s time for John to resign. And I think under the circumstances, given the new revelations about the senator as well, I think it’s time for both of them to go,” he told Politico.

Conyers, who has been accused of making inappropriate sexual advances and of inappropriate touching, has faced increasing pressure to step aside this week. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) and Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) both called for Conyers to resign Thursday. However, Conyers’ attorney said Thursday that pressure from congressional leaders would not play into Conyers’ decision on whether he will step down. Conyers’ attorney, Arnold Reed, also questioned why Pelosi called for Conyers to step down but has not said Franken should resign.

Franken, who has been accused of groping by several women, has not faced as much pressure to step down. Since his initial statement two weeks ago calling for a Senate Ethics Committee probe into the allegations against Franken, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has not weighed in on Franken again. The Senate Ethics Committee said Thursday that it has opened a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.