Jeh Johnson Warns Sessions On Leak Crackdown: ‘Bad Facts Make Bad Law’

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 14, 2016, before the House Homeland Security hearing on "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: ISIS and the New Wave of Terror." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 6, 2017 12:37 pm

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Sunday warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions that if he decides to crack down on leaks by legally pressuring reporters to reveal their sources, that strategy “has the potential for making bad law.”

“The leaks right now are really bad. I’ve never seen it this bad. There should be a concerted effort to identify and go after leakers,” Johnson said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

Johnson said he would give Sessions “one note of caution.”

“Bad facts make bad law,” he said. “So before you decide to take on journalists, reporters, and perhaps subpoena their sources, be aware that the courts are going to get involved, and that has the potential for making bad law in this area.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced the Justice Department will adopt a new strategy to combat leaks of intelligence information, including a review of “policies affecting media subpoenas,” suggesting that Sessions may use the court system to try and pressure journalists into revealing their sources.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
