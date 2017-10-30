TPM Livewire

James Comey Subtweets Manafort Using Quote From His Favorite Theologian

PIN-IT
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 30, 2017 3:26 pm

Grant him the serenity to accept the things he cannot change; courage to change the things he can; and a pithy quote to tweet whenever a new political shoe drops.

Former FBI director James Comey, whose firing started this chain of events, on Monday turned to the American theologian who composed the Serenity Prayer to respond to news that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and a former campaign adviser have been charged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Comey posted the quote by Reinhold Niebuhr, an anti-Nazi Protestant theologian, from a rarely used Twitter account that reporter Ashley Feinberg identified in March.

The former FBI director’s friend Benjamin Wittes identified the account as Comey’s in October, on the same day that Comey posted a moody photograph of himself purportedly standing in the middle of an empty road in Iowa looking to the horizon.

Later Monday, Comey updated his Twitter account with a photograph of himself and the description: “Former FBI Director, current husband and father, writing and speaking about ethical leadership, wears running shoes to exercise, taller and funnier in person.”

According to a report Feinberg flagged in the College of William and Mary’s student newspaper, the Flat Hat, Comey wrote a senior thesis on Niebuhr and televangelist Jerry Falwell, hence his choice of moniker.

Comey’s abrupt termination in May led directly to Mueller’s appointment as special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, so Comey’s tweet brought things full circle in more ways than one.

Mueller filed charges that were unsealed on Monday against Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, charging both with conspiracy to launder money, making false statements, conspiracy against the U.S. and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier in October, in a case that was also unsealed on Monday, to making false statements to FBI agents about his communications with Russian nationals.

Some found yet another level of irony in Comey’s tweet in light of his shock announcement, 11 days before Election Day in 2016, of the “existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server (Clinton has blamed her loss of the election in part on that announcement).

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

James Comey Subtweets Manafort Using Quote From His Favorite Theologian about 2 hours ago

Grant him the serenity to accept the things he cannot change; courage to change...

WSJ: FBI Probing Whitefish Energy's Now-Canceled Contract In Puerto Rico about 2 hours ago

The FBI is investigating Whitefish Energy Holdings’ now-canceled contract with the Puerto Rico Electric...

Grassley On Mueller Indictments: 'Good To See' Dept. Of Justice Enforce FARA about 3 hours ago

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday said the indictment of...

White House: ‘Nothing Happened Beyond' Papadopoulos Contacting Prof about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged that a Trump campaign foreign policy...

Manafort, Gates Plead Not Guilty To All Counts In Alleged Money Laundering Scheme about 3 hours ago

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, former aides to the Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.