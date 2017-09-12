Hope Hicks Named Permanent White House Communications Director

Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, has been named the White House’s permanent communications director, Bloomberg first reported Tuesday.

Multiple outlets later confirmed the move with the White House.

Bloomberg noted: “She’s viewed by staff as a strong leader because she is one of the president’s most trusted aides and therefore secure in her standing.”

Hicks took the position on an interim basis in mid-August after Anthony Scaramucci left the White House. Before Scaramucci, Sean Spicer and Mike Dubke filled the role.

A close aide to Trump who has been known to take dictations of his tweets, Hicks has outlasted many higher-profile aides, such as Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka. She started as a PR staffer for Ivanka Trump years ago, before eventually working for Donald Trump.

On Friday, Politico reported that Hicks had retained a personal attorney amid reports that special counsel Robert Mueller would seek to interview her as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

