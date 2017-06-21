TPM Livewire

Hannity: A ‘Sinister,’ ‘Soft Coup Is Underway’ Against Trump

Published June 21, 2017 11:03 am

Fox News host Sean Hannity touted a conspiracy theory on his show Tuesday — that President Donald Trump may soon be the victim of a “soft coup.” Hannity alleged “sinister forces” are aligning to remove Trump from office.

In his opening monologue, Hannity said he believes the country is facing a “clear and present danger” as key forces unite against the President.

“A soft coup is underway right here in the United States of America, in an attempt to overturn November’s election results and forcibly remove a duly elected President from office,” he said.

He said Americans are facing five “dangers,” including the “destroy Trump media that has been lying to you now, provable lies for 11 months, nonstop” and the “deep state,” which has been selectively leaking information to damage Trump and his administration.

He called special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, into whether the President’s campaign associates worked with Russia to swing results of the 2016 election, “mission creepy” and an “out of control, political witch hunt” that needs to be stopped.

The fourth piece of evidence to back up his theory?

“All the manufactured turmoil putting President Trump’s agenda in jeopardy, which ends up directly impacting everyone of you out there, the American people,” he said.

He also likened efforts to “override the will of the American people” to change the results of the 2016 election to a “national security crisis.”

