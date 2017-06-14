GOP Congressional Candidate Responds To Gunman’s Post On Her Campaign

The Republican nominee for the Georgia special House election responded on Wednesday to a post made about her campaign by the alleged gunman who shot at members of the Republican congressional baseball team.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, posted on his Facebook page about Republican Karen Handel’s remark during a debate that she does “not support a livable wage.”

“Republican Bitch Wants People to Work for Slave Wages, when a Livable Wage is the Only Way to Go! Vote Blue, It’s Right for You!” Hodgkinson wrote on his Facebook page on June 8, linking to a Yahoo News story about Handel’s livable wage remark, according to AJC.com.

“My thoughts are with the victims of this morning’s despicable, unprovoked attack on the Republican congressional softball team,” Handel said in her statement. “Representative Scalise is a friend, and my heart goes out to him and his family. Steve and I wish him and the others wounded a speedy recovery. They remain in our thoughts and prayers. I also want to commend the heroic actions of the Capitol Police officers who clearly prevented today’s attack from being a much bigger tragedy.”

“I am aware that the suspect recently made vile comments about me on social media,” she continued. “It also appears that the suspect targeted members of Congress specifically because he disagreed with their views.”

“We should not allow our political differences to escalate to violent attacks,” Handel’s statement concluded. “We must all refuse to allow the politics of our country to be defined in this way. Now more than ever, we must unite as a one nation under God. It is incumbent upon all of us to work together in a civil and productive way, even when we disagree.”

The run-off election between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 10. The winner will fill the seat vacated by the current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.