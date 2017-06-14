TPM Livewire

GOP Congressional Candidate Responds To Gunman’s Post On Her Campaign

PIN-IT
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel speaks at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 5:06 pm

The Republican nominee for the Georgia special House election responded on Wednesday to a post made about her campaign by the alleged gunman who shot at members of the Republican congressional baseball team.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, posted on his Facebook page about Republican Karen Handel’s remark during a debate that she does “not support a livable wage.”

“Republican Bitch Wants People to Work for Slave Wages, when a Livable Wage is the Only Way to Go! Vote Blue, It’s Right for You!” Hodgkinson wrote on his Facebook page on June 8, linking to a Yahoo News story about Handel’s livable wage remark, according to AJC.com.

“My thoughts are with the victims of this morning’s despicable, unprovoked attack on the Republican congressional softball team,” Handel said in her statement. “Representative Scalise is a friend, and my heart goes out to him and his family. Steve and I wish him and the others wounded a speedy recovery. They remain in our thoughts and prayers. I also want to commend the heroic actions of the Capitol Police officers who clearly prevented today’s attack from being a much bigger tragedy.”

“I am aware that the suspect recently made vile comments about me on social media,” she continued. “It also appears that the suspect targeted members of Congress specifically because he disagreed with their views.”

“We should not allow our political differences to escalate to violent attacks,” Handel’s statement concluded. “We must all refuse to allow the politics of our country to be defined in this way. Now more than ever, we must unite as a one nation under God. It is incumbent upon all of us to work together in a civil and productive way, even when we disagree.”

The run-off election between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 10. The winner will fill the seat vacated by the current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Congressional Candidate Responds To Gunman’s Post On Her Campaign 3 minutes ago

The Republican nominee for the Georgia special House election responded on Wednesday to a post...

FBI Says 2nd Congressman Sustained 'Minor Injuries,' Confirms Shooter's ID 50 minutes ago

The FBI on Wednesday released a joint statement on the early morning shooting at...

Collins Says He'll Carry Firearm After Shooting, Cites 'Outrageous' Rhetoric about 2 hours ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said Wednesday that he hoped the shooting at a Republican...

WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice about 2 hours ago

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred...

DC Hospital Gives Update On Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition about 2 hours ago

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday afternoon offered an update on Rep. Steve...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.