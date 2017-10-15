Haley: Trump And Tillerson Have A ‘Mutual Respect’ For Each Other

United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday insisted that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “work very well together.”

“I’ve been in the room with them many times. They continue to work strongly together,” Haley said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“To your understanding, does the President have full confidence in Secretary Tillerson?” Chuck Todd asked Haley.

“Yes he does,” Haley said. “Yes he does.”

She said Trump and Tillerson “work very well together.”

“There’s a mutual respect,” Haley said. “And if there’s a problem, that’s really a question for Secretary Tillerson.”