GSA Inspector General Evaluating Agency’s Lease For Trump’s DC Hotel

The General Services Administration on Monday said its office of inspector general is evaluating the agency’s administration of the lease for the building where President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel is housed.

“GSA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is evaluating GSA’s management and administration of the ground lease for the Old Post Office Building,” GSA press secretary Pam Dixon told TPM. “GSA welcomes the oversight of the OIG and will continue to work with it on its evaluation.”

The office of inspector general did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

The General Services Administration in March ruled that the lease was “valid and in full force and effect,” a blow for watchdog groups and Democrats who charged that Trump’s presidency was a violation of a clause preventing elected officials from benefiting from the contract.