TPM Livewire

GOP Virginia Rep.: Democratic Win In Virginia Was ‘Referendum’ On Trump

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published November 8, 2017 3:16 pm

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) said there were plenty of factors that contributed to Democrat Ralph Northam’s big win in Virginia on Tuesday, but the “overwhelming thing” that pushed Democrats to come out and vote was the “divisive rhetoric” spurred on by President Donald Trump.

“You have to give credit where credit is due. Democrats showed up last night, there’s no question about it,” he said on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday morning. “You can attribute some of the things to the candidate, Gillespie, as well too, but there was an overwhelming thing that was looming large and that was the divisive rhetoric.”

Taylor, who has consistently said he supports Trump, but “not blindly,” said last night’s Democratic wins were “a referendum” on the President.

“I don’t think there’s any way you can look at it in a different way, to be honest with you, and be intellectually consistent,” he said, adding he doesn’t agree with Trump’s assessment that Republican candidate Ed Gillespie lost because he didn’t fully “embrace” the President.

“With all due respect to the President, I simply profoundly disagree with that,” he said.

The significant Democratic wins in Virginia and New Jersey, and in other state and local races coast-to-coast Tuesday, had Democrats hopeful for the beginning of a turning point for the party.

Republicans tried to downplay the results. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said his party would probably be “saying the same kind of thing” if roles were reversed. “That’s the way the spin works on these things,” he said on Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.

Watch the interview with Taylor below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Announces Fox Has Hired Sebastian Gorka As NatSec Strategist about 2 hours ago

Fox News star host Sean Hannity on Wednesday announced that the network has hired...

CBO: 13 Million More Uninsured By 2027 If Individual Mandate Repealed about 3 hours ago

Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate would increase the number of uninsured people by 13 million...

Fox News Buries Its Head In The Sand After State-Level Bloodbath For GOP about 4 hours ago

After Democrats swept state-level elections on Tuesday night to win decisive victories from coast...

GOP Virginia Rep.: Democratic Win In Virginia Was 'Referendum' On Trump about 5 hours ago

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) said there were plenty of factors that contributed to Democrat...

Reports: DOJ Could Seek CNN Sale Before AT&T-Time Warner Merger about 5 hours ago

The Department of Justice told AT&T that it would need to sell off CNN...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.