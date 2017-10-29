GOP Senator: Trump’s Remarks About Russia Are ‘Too Defensive’

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) on Sunday said President Donald Trump is being “too defensive” with his remarks dismissing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Asked on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” about Trump’s remarks calling Russian meddling a Democratic “excuse for losing an election” and a “hoax,” Portman said he does not agree with Trump.

“Too defensive. I mean, look, he won,” he said. “And we ought to instead focus on the outrage that the Russians meddled in our elections.”

Portman said Russia interfered “long before Donald Trump.”

“They’re going to do it long after Donald Trump, if we don’t do something about it,” he said. “So we need to get to the bottom of it. And we need to go where the facts lead us.”