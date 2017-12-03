TPM Livewire

GOP Senator: ‘I’m Not Going To Say I Read Every Single Letter’ Of Our Tax Bill

By Published December 3, 2017 10:02 am

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said he “did not read” the entire text of the Republican tax overhaul bill that cleared the Senate on Saturday before he voted to pass it.

“I’m not going to say I read every single letter on every single page, because 470 pages, in its last hour, I did not read 470 pages,” Scott said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Scott said he nevertheless “went through the entire bill.”

“Have I read every aspect of that bill before it was fused together? The answer is yes. We have had the chance over the last three years since I’ve been on the committee to work on every aspect of the bill,” he said, referring to the Senate Finance Committee. “The question that they’re actually addressing is not whether or not you’ve read the bill, it’s whether you’ve read the bill in its current form.”

Republicans voted to advance the bill, which will explode the deficit and repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate, early Saturday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

