Geraldo Rivera Apologizes For Tweets On Matt Lauer And Sexual Harassment

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By Published November 30, 2017 8:41 am

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday night apologized for a series of tweets he published earlier in the day suggesting that the recent flood of sexual harassment allegations is “criminalizing courtship” and “conflating” that with predatory behavior.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, Rivera praised Matt Lauer, who was fired by NBC over a sexual misconduct claim, and wondered if the recent revelations about rampant sexual misconduct is “criminalizing courtship.” He said that the media is a “flirty business” and suggested that the definition of sexual harassment should be narrowed.

Following Rivera’s tweetstorm about Lauer and sexual harassment, Fox News said it was “troubled” by his comments.

“Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of Fox News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him,” the network said in a statement.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Geraldo Rivera Apologizes For Tweets On Matt Lauer And Sexual Harassment

