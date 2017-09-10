FEMA Administrator: Irma Is ‘A Worst Case Scenario’ For FL Areas In Its Path

Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, on Sunday said Hurricane Irma is a “worst case scenario” for the parts of Florida in the storm’s path.

“This is a worst case scenario for Monroe County, Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida,” Long said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He said areas in the “northeast quadrant” are “where the maximum radius winds are, that define the intensity of the storm, that’s where storm surge is most prevalent.”

“Storm surge has the highest potential to kill the highest amount of people and cause the most amount of damage,” Long said. “If the water starts to rise around you and you become isolated, try to get into a facility that you think can withstand the winds and get elevated. Get out of the storm surge.”