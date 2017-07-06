Eric Trump: Everything Is Awesome, But Media Only Covers ‘Garbage’

Following in his father’s footsteps, first son Eric Trump blasted the media on Thursday morning, saying the press focuses all of its coverage on “nonsense” and “garbage.”

Appearing on “Fox and Friends,” Trump claimed that markets and job growth are at an “all time high,” yet the media is focused on covering whether the President colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election.

“If you look at the amount of coverage that has been directed to that story and all that nonsense and garbage versus the amount of coverage directed to the fact that the Dow is at an all-time high, that the S&P 500 is at a all-time high, that the Russell 2,000 is at an all time high,” he said. ”I mean, we’re thriving as a nation. Everybody wants to get focused on nonsense. On garbage. On distractions.”

He went on to say his family feels personally betrayed by some members of the media who used to be family friends, and are now spewing “visceral hatred.” He specifically called out CNN host Anderson Cooper for “rolling his eyes” at top White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

“I mean, there are people that I know who know we are good people, quality people, you know, nice people, honest people, sincere, whatever other words you can put to it. You had a relationship with them, you were friends with them. That’s not that they shouldn’t ask tough questions. That’s the job. And then you look at the visceral hatred and it’s visceral, you look at their approach, you look at the negativity to everything,” he said.

He said he blames the negative narrative in the news about his father on “some boss at one of these networks” who is telling the reporters to “spew a line of garbage.”

“And, listen, it’s hurtful in a certain way, but you know what I’ll say about my father, he is an incredible fighter, and he will never stop fighting,” he said.